Pope Francis remembers World War II Holocaust victims

Vatican City, Jan 27 (IANS/AKI) Pope Francis on Friday remembered the millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust during the Second World War.

“Today I want to remember in my heart all the victims of the Holocaust,” Francis wrote on Holocaust Memorial Day.

“May their sufferings and their tears never be forgotten,” read the tweet from his nine-language @pontifex account.

Events are taking place internationally on Friday to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland by the Soviet army on January 27, 1945.

Eleven million people including six million Jews were killed by German Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust between 1941-45.

Besides Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, the disabled and political and Church-based opponents were murdered.

