Porto agree deal for Brazilian full-back Militao

Rio de Janeiro, July 26 (IANS) FC Porto have reached a deal with Sao Paulo to sign right-back Eder Militao, the Brazilian club has said.

The 20-year-old will be tied to the Portugeuse outfit for the next five years in a transfer worth four million euros, reports Xinhua news agency.

Wednesday’s agreement includes a clause that guarantees Sao Paulo 10 percent of any future deal involving the former Brazil U-17 international.

Militao made 65 appearances for Sao Paulo after being promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2017.

He will join Porto after August 5, ensuring his availability for Sao Paulo’s next four matches against Gremio, Cruzeiro, Colon and Vasco da Gama.

