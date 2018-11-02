Porto beats Lokomotiv Moscow 4-1, moves to Champions League round of 16

Lisbon (Portugal), Nov 7 (IANS) Porto advanced to the round of 16 of the Champions League after defeating Moscow Lokomotiv 4-1 to head Group D with 10 points.

The match started already in favor of the Portuguese thanks to the first goal by Mexican Hector Herrera in the 2nd minute on Tuesday night.

At the verge of halftime, in the 42th minute, Herrera stole the ball in the center of the pitch and passed it to Malian Moussa Marega, who was left alone facing Brazilian goalkeeper Guilherme and scored the second goal for the Blue and Whites, reports Efe news.

In the second half, the Muscovites came out with greater determination in order to reduce the goal difference and had some chances in the boots of Portuguese Eder, much loved among the fans of Portugal for being the striker who scored the goal that gave Portugal the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

Porto’s relaxation was taken advantage of in the 58th minute by the Russians who scored thanks to the goal with a header by Peruvian Farfan, who had entered in the second half to replace Manuel Fernandes.

In the 66th minute, Porto put peace of mind back on the scoreboard with a goal from Jesus Corona. And in extra time, Brazilian Otavio scored a superb goal after a strong shot on the edge of the area that determined the final 4-1.

With two games to go in Group D, Porto are followed by Schalke 04 with 7, while Galatasaray has 4 and Lokomotiv, already eliminated, are yet to score.

–IANS

kk/vm