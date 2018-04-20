Porto thrash Setubal to reclaim top spot

Porto (Portugal), April 24 (IANS) FC Porto demolished Vitória Setubal 5-1 here to reclaim first place in the top division of the Portugal football league with three matches left in the season.

The hosts needed just 16 minutes during Monday evening’s Primeira Liga match to take a 3-0 lead by Moussa Marega, Ivan Marcano and Yacine Brahime, reports EFE news agency.

João Amaral clawed one back for Setubal with a strike in the 24th minute, but Jesus Corona scored for Porto in the 35th to dispel any notion of a comeback.

Porto’s fifth goal came in the 72nd minute, courtesy of a direct free kick by Alex Telles.

The victory boosts Porto to 79 points, two ahead of Benfica, who in turn have just a three-point margin over third-place Sporting.

The Primeira title comes with a berth in the 2018-2019 Champions League group stage, while the runner-up gets a ticket to the qualifiers.

Setubal, with 29 points, are 14th in the Primeira Liga, five points above the drop zone.

