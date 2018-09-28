Porto wins 1-0 against Galatasaray, thanks to goalie Iker Casillas

Lisbon, Oct 4 (IANS) Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas helped Porto secure its 1-0 victory against Galatasaray with two strong interventions that prevented goals of the Turkish team.

No team achieved any goal in the first half despite two scoring attempts of Porto in the 25th and 33rd minute by Brahimi and Marega, respectively, as their shots were saved by Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera on Wednesday night.

Galatasaray would have opened the scoring in the first half already if it was not for goalkeeper Casillas, reports Efe news.

In the 37th minute, Galatasaray’s most creative player, Moroccan Belhanda, passed the ball to Japanese Yuto Nagatomo to shoot but the Spanish goalkeeper managed to quickly snatch the ball from Nagatomo with his left foot.

Later, in the 44th, Casillas saved another shot with potential, this time from German Sinan Gumus, also with his left foot.

The first half ended with a goalless draw, despite some good scoring chances of both teams.

Shortly after the second half began, Marega received Porto’s first corner kick with a header that went straight into the net of Galatasaray, securing the 1-0 lead over the Turkish team.

The Portuguese team could have scored more when Marega and Andre Pereira led two separate counterattacks in the 83rd and 89th minute, during which they were left alone face to face with Muslera, who managed to avoid both scoring attempts.

Thanks to the victory over Galatasaray on Wednesday, Porto now co-leads Group D of the Champions League along with Germany’s Schalke 04, with four points. Galatasaray is placed third with three points, while Lokomotiv Moscow remains at the bottom without any point.

