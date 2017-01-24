Portronics launches ‘LiteHouse’ at Rs 1,499

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Portable digital products firm Portronics on Tuesday launched “LiteHouse” — a dual purpose re-chargeable emergency light with an in-built battery bank at Rs 1,499.

The emergency light-cum-battery bank comes with a magnetic base and allows to charge 5-volt devices, the company said in a statement.

The total of 400 lumens of light is powered by 6W bright LED to lighten up a room. The battery bank storage capacity is 4400mAh which can easily charge the phone around twice, the company said in a statement.

“LiteHouse” is available at both online and offline platforms.

–IANS

