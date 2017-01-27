Portronics launches new HD surveillance camera

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Domestic digital solutions provider Portronics on Friday launched a new HD surveillance camera “SeeSaw” at Rs 3,999.
The wifi-enabled HD camera comes with 720p HD advanced complementary sensor and a high-quality lens for clear videos.
“SeeSaw” allows a remote two-way audio communication using SIP/VoIP with your connected smart devices,” the company said in a statement.
The surveillance camera with two-way audio capability is available at both online and offline stores.
–IANS
vc/na/bg
Leave a Reply