Portugal enter pre-quarters despite being held by Iran

Saransk (Russia), June 26 (IANS) Iran held Portugal 1-1 in their final Group B match here on Monday but couldn’t stop the reigning European champions from entering the FIFA World Cup pre-quarterfinals.

Ricardo Quaresma gave Portugal the lead in the 45th minute but Iran found the equaliser through a penalty conversion from Karim Ansarifard in the 90+3rd minute.

Following the draw at the Mordovia Arena, Iran are third on the table with four points, while Portugal are second with five points — same as Spain but the latter side is ahead on the basis of scoring more goals during the group stage matches. Morocco are fourth with one point.

