Portugal train for Egypt friendly

Lisbon, March 20 (IANS) Portugal’s football squad undertook a training session on Tuesday at the Soccer City ground in Lisbon ahead of friendly games against Egypt and the Netherlands.

Star striker and captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 79 goals for his national team and 307 for his club Real Madrid, figured on the roster compiled by head coach Fernando Santos, reports Efe.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) announced that Napoli’s 26-year-old left-back Mário Rui would make his first-team debut, replacing Fabio Coentrao, currently on loan to Sporting CP, who was sidelined with an injury.

Portugal are set to take on Egypt at home on March 23, followed by an away trip to the Netherlands three days later.

The team will share their 2018 World Cup group with neighbour Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Portugal will look to make amends for their woeful 2014 World Cup campaign in Brazil, where it crashed out in the group stage.

