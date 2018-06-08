Portugal trains in rain in Russia, Ronaldo participates

Kratovo (Russia), June 10 (IANS) Portugal held its first training session in Russia on Sunday in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo appearing out of sorts amid adverse weather conditions.

Ronaldo, whose future at Real Madrid is still in doubt, got off to a nervy start, and during the half-field practice football match even kicked the ball over the stands in apparent frustration after committing an error, reports Efe.

The training was marked by rain and unusually low temperature for this time of the year, even in the Russian capital, at about 10 degrees Celcius.

The session lasted for more than an hour before 200 to 300 fans in the Russian town of Kratovo, some 25 kilometres southeast of Moscow.

The Portuguese press reported that the national team is to remain on the outskirts of Moscow until June 14, when it will leave for Sochi to start the 2018 World Cup with a match against Spain on June 15.

Portugal is to compete in Group B along with Spain, Iran and Morocco.

–IANS

