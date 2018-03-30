Portugal’s Pereira to miss World Cup due to injury

Lisbon, April 4 (IANS) Portugal’s defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira is to miss the 2018 Russia World Cup with a partially torn Achilles tendon which will require surgery, his club FC Porto said in a statement Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances for his national team, reports Efe.

“Danilo Pereira suffered a partial rupture in the Achilles tendon of the left leg and will undergo surgical intervention this Thursday,” the club statement said, adding that more information would be given following the operation.

