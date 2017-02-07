Possible Russia-US cooperation positive for Syria: Assad

Damascus, Feb 8 (IANS) Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said a cooperation between Russia and the US would be positive, not only for Syria, but the entire world as well, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to Belgium reporters in Damascus, Assad said the remarks of US President Donald Trump were “promising,” as Trump regarded the war on terror, mainly the Islamic State (IS) group, in his presidential campaign, while also noted that it’s still too soon to judge such remarks, Xinhua reported.

He said that prioritising fighting terror as mentioned by Trump was what the Syrian government has been calling for since the beginning of the war in Syria six years ago.

Assad’s remarks came as President Trump has made clear in his campaign that he would cooperate with Russia in the war on terror, but that hasn’t been materialised yet, at least publicly.

Russia also seems to favour Trump over his processor, pertaining to the need to put an end to the growing threat of the terror-designated groups in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that his country believes that the efforts of the Trump administration in fighting terrorism will be more efficient than that of former President Barack Obama.

For his part, Assad pointed out “two components” for peace, the first is fighting terrorism and halting all support to it, and the second is the intra-Syrian talks to determine the future of the country.

