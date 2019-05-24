Possible to cobble non-BJP majority alliance in Goa: Former Dy CM

Panaji, May 26 (IANS) There is a possibility that the Congress, along with MGP and some other non-BJP MLAs, can come together to form a majority coalition, but the decision to approve the alignment will be taken by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s central committee, party MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said.

Dhavalikar, who is now a lone member of the MGP, after two of the regional party’s MLAs following a split joined the BJP two months back, also said that there is nothing “proper or improper” in politics.

When asked if there was a possibility of the Congress, MGP and other non BJP MLAs in the state Assembly coming together to form a majority coalition, Dhavalikar said: “Of course, this can happen, but whether we should support them or not, it is up to the (MGP) central committee”.

After the results of the four Assembly bypolls were declared on May 23, the BJP now has 17 MLAs in the 40-member state legislative Assembly. The ruling coalition is currently supported by three MLAs of the Goa Forward party and three independent legislators.

Despite MGP’s public announcement of withdrawal of support from the BJP-led coalition government, after the saffron party engineered a split in the MGP ranks and dropped Dhavalikar as Deputy Chief Minister from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet in March, the regional party has still not withdrawn its formal letter of support, which was submitted to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha at the time of government formation, following the demise of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar.

Dhavalikar’s comments come at a time, when newly elected Congress MLA Atanasio Monserrate announced on May 23, that the Congress would aim to cobble a new non-BJP coalition government in the state.

The Congress currently has 15 MLAs and needs the support of Goa Forward MLAs, and at least three more MLAs to reach a simple majority in the 40-member House.

Apart from the BJP, Congress, Goa Forward contingents and three independent MLAs, the Goa legislative Assembly also comprises of one Nationalist Congress Party MLA and Dhavalikar himself.

–IANS

maya/rs