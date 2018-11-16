Postal strike hits Mississauga and Brampton

If you are expecting some important mail, don’t hold your breath. Job action by Canada Post employees continues in Mississauga and Brampton this week.

And mail is bound to be delayed given that any disruptions at Mississauga’s Gateway postal facility, a major processing hub has a cascading effect on mail distribution across large swaths of the country.

Workers are also on strike in Toronto, Etobicoke, Concord and at the York Distribution Centre in Scarborough.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has staged rotating strikes across the country since Oct. 22. The processing centre in Mississauga has been shut down three times since then, including a one-day work stoppage last week.

The union represents 50,000 Canada Post employees are locked in a relentless battle over wages, job security, overtime and improved health and safety measures which have been issues discussed over three rounds of mediation with no sign of a deal.

The service delivery guarantees have been suspended until further notice.

The blow suffered by Canada Post will go beyond the millions of dollars, its reputation will also be hit and a time when the volume of traditional mail is in decline and competitors are gaining ground as they target the lucrative parcel business that is growing.

Businesses will slowly move away to more reliable private parcel delivery services rather than get shafted by Canada Post every other year or month. -CINEWS