Postal workers strike hits the GTA

Canada Post workers walked off the job on Tuesday across the GTA with the exception of Scarborough, and most of the 905 region.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), which represents 50,000 postal employees, launched rotating demonstrations in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax on Monday to pressure Canada Post into accepting contract changes.

Customers across Canada should brace themselves for delays getting their parcel and mail delivery because Toronto is the main processing hub and disruptions here could cause major disruptions in service.

For a few months short of a year, the two sides have been bargaining separate contracts for rural and urban carriers, with nothing to show. The union is also asking for gender equality language to be incorporated in any new deal and want an end to forced overtime.

Canada Post on its part has affirmed its commitment to bargaining new collective agreements for its unionized employees, adding though that it has put forward “a significant offer” that includes wage increases, job security and improved benefits.

Many fear that this strike will ultimately hurt Canada Post in the long run as customers will switch over to the competition which has a reputation of being a lot more reliable and less prone to strike action every once in a while.

Each time there is a postal strike, there is a danger and a real fear of a loss of customers who will jump to the competition and never come back once the strike is over. But that seems to be a chance the union is prepared to take in its pursuit of a better contract. -CINEWS