Poster of Majidi’s India-set movie out in Berlin

Berlin, Feb 9 (IANS) The poster of acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s next global project “Beyond The Clouds”, set in India, will be revealed at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Produced by Zee Studios and Eyecandy Films, it is the filmmaker’s first ever movie in India and it also marks the debut of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter.

A lot has been spoken about the film and curious minds are eager to know how it’s shaping up.

The wait will be over on Thursday when the makers reveal the first look poster of the film on the opening day of the Berlinale.

Producers Akash Chawla of Zee Studios and Shareen Mantri Kedia of Eyecandy films said in a statement: “This poster is Majidi’s vision for the film and his special showcase of India seen from his lens and sets the tone of the project, that the viewers can look forward to.

“We are excited about unveiling the first look of our film at Berlin film

Festival and hope that everyone there shares and partakes in our enthusiasm with their positive response.”

For the film, being shot in various parts of India, Majidi has also roped in Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman to work on the music.

According to Amar Kaushik, the chief assistant director, Majidi is going to create magic with the movie.

“For me, he is the God of cinema and I am trying to use this opportunity to learn the art of filmmaking from the God himself! I cannot explain the feeling I have when I discuss shots and stories with him. It’s like living in a dream,” Kaushik told IANS.

Kaushik, whose own short film “Aaba” is the only in-competition Indian project at the movie gala here, said he can vouch that the audience can expect magic from “Beyond The Clouds” as Majidi’s “style of filmmaking makes everything look so beautiful”.

“Even this experiment will be interesting, I am confident about it.”

–IANS

rb/mr