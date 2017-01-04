Postpone union budget till polls get over, demands Thackeray

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government should postpone the upcoming union budget till the assembly elections to the five states are completed.

“A delegation of Shiv Sena MPs will meet the President of India for this soon. We feel that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may try to manipulate and mislead people in the union budget,” Thackeray said, addressing a meeting of district party leaders here.

He questioned why should the union budget be announced when the dates for the elections to five state assemblies – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh – were announced by the Election Commission of India earlier on Wednesday.

–IANS

qn/vd