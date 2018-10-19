‘Potential explosive devices’ sent to Hillary, Obama

Washington/New York, Oct 24 (IANS) The US Secret Service said on Wednesday that it intercepted two packages containing “potential explosive devices” addressed to US former First Lady Hillary Clinton in New York and former President Barack Obama in Washington.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the agency said, adding that they were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures.”

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington on Wednesday morning while the one for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday, CNN reported.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York.

Earlier this week, a suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros was discovered and rendered safe.

The package sent to the home of Hillary and former President Bill Clinton was suspected to be the work of the same person who sent a similar device to Soros, the Washington Post reported citing two law enforcement officials as saying.

–IANS

soni/sed