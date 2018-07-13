Powell is very hard-charging: Justin Theroux

Los Angeles, July 20 (IANS) Actor Justin Theroux found stunt coordinator and second-unit director Gary Powell, who has worked in films including the James Bond and Bourne franchises, very hard-charging.

The two worked together in the action-thriller “The Spy Who Dumped Me”.

“When you’re watching a comedy you maybe think, ‘Oh it’s going to be a little bit softer, a little bit lighter’, but Gary is actually very hard-charging. That is his style. There are a couple of shots, the car chase with the motorcycle that takes one of the hardest hits I’ve ever seen on film,” Theroux said in a statement to IANS.

The Lionsgate Production film also stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon who get caught in an undercover agent trap after Kunis’ on-screen spy and former boyfriend dumps her.

Director Susanna Fogel said: “It’s important for me that the action be just as fearless as the action in a male-driven movie, and that we don’t hold back, we don’t try to like soften it.”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” is slated to release in India on August 10.

–IANS

nn/sed