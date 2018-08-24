Powerful women characters not represented enough on Indian TV: Minissha Lamba

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Minissha Lamba, who is returning to the small screen with a new age love story-based show “Internet Wala Love”, feels in the Indian television industry, shows featuring strong and powerful women are very less.

The 33-year-old actress, who will be seen playing a role of a wedding planner and owner of a radio station in the show, is proud of the makers for opting a female character to essay the owner of a big empire.

“It was so easy to have a male character for my role, but this was the vision of the makers to have a female character in a powerful role.

“There are lot of women out there who are working and successful, but I feel in Indian television, they are not represented much,” Minissha said while interacting with the media during her show’s promotion here on Friday.

As the show is about internet and how love blossoms in today’s time through social media, Minissha expressed her anger over the concept of trolls nowadays.

According to her, trolling someone by passing derogratory remarks is not acceptable.

She said: “In personal life, we don’t insult and abuse someone on a regular basis. But people who think something bad about someone and cannot express in open, they use social media platform to draw fire on the other person.”

The actress feels in today’s time a lot of emphasis is being given to trolls, which should end soon.

“One should be strong enough to deal with the trolls and should focus on the good things. Paying heed to the bad comments won’t be of any use.

“Talent of creating trolls is increasing day by day. We have already given so much attention to the trolls. Now we should stop it,” added the “Bachna Ae Haseeno” actress.

Also starring actors Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma, “Internet Wala Love” is scheduled to premiere on August 27 on Colors.

–IANS

