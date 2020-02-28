Prabhas wishes Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on Tuesday, and her “Saaho” co-star Prabhas posted a sweet birthday note on social media.

South superstar Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a still from “Saaho”, featuring himself with birthday girl Shraddha.

“Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday,” Prabhas wrote.

In the pic that Prabhas shared, Shraddha sports in a white crop top and blue denim, while Prabhas looks dashing in white Kurta.

As soon as Prabhas shared the post, it went viral on social media in no time. As the actress turns 33 years old today, fans also poured wishes on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wished the actress a year full of love and happiness.

A user wrote: “I wish your birthday is as beautiful and full of love as you are. You deserve only the best, and I wish that for you Best wishes my love.”

Another wrote: “Happiest birthday to the most beautiful girl…Keep shining dear…Stay happy & healthy always!! Awesome combination of cuteness & hotness.”

A fan gushed: “Happy birthday, @ShraddhaKapoor! I wish there were enough words to tell how much you make me happy simply by existing. I hope this day is as special as you are to all the Shraddha gems and you get all the love that you shower upon everyone.”

“I have never seen any angle, but I am sure they are not as much as prettier than you. You’re a truly deserving the entitlement of endless beauty. Happy birthday” read one post.

“Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The film stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunkey Panday and Jackie Shroff.

