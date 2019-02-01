Prabhjot Singh, wanted by Punjab police, extradited from UAE

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Indian government has got Prabhjot Singh — wanted in two cases by Punjab police — extradited from the UAE, CBI officials said on Thursday.

A senior Central Bureau of Investigation official said that Singh, wanted in in Punjab for two cases of murder, destruction of evidence and under sections of Arms Act was extradited to India on Thursday morning.

The CBI had informed the Punjab Police which had sent a team to the UAE.

Singh landed in Amritsar, the CBI official said.

The official said that a red corner notice against Singh was earlier issued by the Interpol.

This is the fourth extradition of a high-profile accused in last two-and-a-half-months from the United Arab Emirates.

The government on December 4 last year got extradited Christian James Michel, a British national and alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In January the government extradited corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar and coaccused in AgustaWestland case Rajeev Saxena from Dubai on the intervening night of January 30-31.

–IANS

