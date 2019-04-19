Pragya aplologises for her remarks against Karkare

Bhopal, April 19 (IANS) BJPs Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur on Friday apologised for her remarks that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare had died because of her “curse” and described him a martyr.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, said she was taking back her remarks as she “felt that the enemies of the country are being benefited” from it.

“It was my personal pain. I take back my statement and apologise,” she told reporters hours after she made the controversial remarks.

Congress had sought an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over Thakur’s remarks and sought action against her.

Thakur had sparked off a controversy by saying that Karkare, who lost his life in the 26/11 attack, had died to “her curse”.

–IANS

ps/vd