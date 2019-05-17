Pragya Thakur should be expelled from BJP: Nitish Kumar

Patna, May 19 (IANS) BJP ally and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar on Sunday lashed out at Bharatiya Janta Party candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur for her statement in favour of Mahatma Gandhi assassin Nathuram Godse and demanded the party to expel her.

Pragya Thakur, who is a Malegaon blast accused, spurred a row and drew flak after she lauded the killer of Mahatma Gandhi and called him a “patriot”.

“The BJP should take action against her. She should be expelled from the party for what she had stated,” Nitish Kumar told media here after casting his vote in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“The BJP should think about such comments. We condemn such remarks,” he said.

Thakur is contesting from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Thakur had earlier too, created controversy after she claimed that 26/11 martyr Hemant Karkare, who died fighting against terrorist in Mumbai, lost his life because he tortured the BJP leader in jail.

