Prajnesh wins Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger

Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Fourth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran brushed aside wild card entrant Saketh Myneni in straight sets to win the $ 150,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger here on Saturday.

Prajnesh who took 56 minutes to beat Myneni in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to wear the crown.

“I am happy to have won here. I think I played good tennis through the week and the hard work has paid off,” said an elated Prajnesh.

Going in the match with a break in the very first game, Prajwal grew in confidence as the game progressed and never looked in any kind of trouble but for a few unforced errors which were more in number by his opponent.

While Prajnesh was consistent, Saketh, for his part, showed flashes of brilliance but committed too many errors which forced him to concede his serve in the seventh game after which Prajnesh served out for the set.

Beginning the second set in a similar fashion, Prajnesh seemed to be in complete control and his opponent complimented him with his share of errors.

One more break in the fifth game, despite two good shots from Saketh, gave Prajnesh a route to for a a firm finish in closing out the match by the second set itself.

“Going into the game, I had expected a good match. However, the early break in both the sets helped me a lot,” said Prajnesh who is hoping to cap the season with a good finish in Pune next week.

