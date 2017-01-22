Prakash Ambedkar dares government to do away with reservations

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (IANS) Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday dared the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to do away with the reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The grandson of architect of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar alleged that the BJP-led NDA government is trying to create division in the society.

Addressing a public meeting on the rights of Dalits, he was reacting to the remarks made by a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader calling for a review of the reservation policy.

“They are in power and have majority in Parliament. They can do away with the reservations. I challenge them to do it,” said Prakash Ambedkar, who heads Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM).

He said by making statements calling for removing reservations, those in power want to create rift in the society.

RSS publicity chief Manmohan Vaidya had on Friday said that even B.R. Ambedkar was not in favour of perpetual continuance of reservations, and called for a review of the reservation policy.

Prakash Ambedkar alleged that demonetisation was aimed at targeting the poor, Dalits, tribals, minorities and other oppressed sections of the society, as they alone can fight “Manuwad”. He pointed out that the move affected only the poor.

He said the government looted the poor to fill the coffers of the rich. While the poor and other oppressed sections of the society may be bankrupt and hungry, they have the biggest asset of freedom, equal rights and brotherhood given by B.R. Ambedkar, he added.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri voiced concern over increasing atrocities on Dalits in the country. He alleged that the BJP-led government was officially patronising caste oppression.

Stating that the BJP is a political arm of the RSS, he said the RSS leader made the statement on reservations to unite upper castes in Uttar Pradesh and garner their votes. He pointed out that the RSS had made similar statements before the Bihar assembly elections.

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said the attacks on Dalits had increased after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

He said the government was suppressing the facts about the suicide of Dalit research scholar Rohith Vemula of the Hyderabad Central University.

