Prakash Raj calls on KCR

Hyderabad, March 29 (IANS) Popular actor Prakash Raj on Thursday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here.

They discussed the prevailing political situation and Rao’s plans to float a new front of non-BJP and non-Congress parties.

Prakash Raj, who acts in South Indian films and is a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met Rao at the latter’s official residence. He later drove to the state Assembly with Rao.

Rao, who is also the President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been getting support from various quarters for his plans to float a new front.

Prakash Raj met TRS chief a day after former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, called on him to discuss the latest political situation in the country.

Last week, KCR had visited Kolkata and met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had already announced her support to his efforts to cobble up a front as an alternative to both the BJP and Congress.

–IANS

