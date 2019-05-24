Pralhad Joshi: Four-term BJP MP from Dharwad (Profile)

Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) Pralhad Joshi won the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency in northwest Karnataka for the fourth time in a row in the just-concluded general elections.

A member of the RSS, Joshi was the BJP’s Karnataka unit President from 2014 to 2017.

He shot to limelight in 1992, when he led a unique movement to hoist the national flag at the Idgah Maidan in Hubli.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, the veteran parliamentarian was part of the pool of MPs who chaired the house proceedings in the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

–IANS

fb/rtp