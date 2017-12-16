Pranab bats for spiritualism to strengthen society, state

Kolkata, Dec 23 (IANS) Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday called for strong spiritual foundations to strengthen the society and state.

Drawing attention to religious conflicts in history including the ongoing Palestine crisis, he pointed out that such conflicts are not new.

“Religious conflict is not new. It’s part of old, ancient and medieval history and even today. Shape and content has changed, sometimes it has not changed. All the media, all over the world and in India, is tremendously worried about future of Palestine. Future of Palestine is not a question of today.. from the days of Saladin, from the days of Richard the Lion-Hearted, days of Crusades, banishment of Jews from their motherland…,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘World Confluence of Humanity, Power, and Spirituality’ organised by SREI, Mukherjee highlighted spiritualism is not religion.

“It is beyond that. History is full of religious conflict. Not only today. As a student of history I have seen… how through ages from the time of Moses, Crusades to spread of different religion over the world, sometimes by violence,” he said.

He advocated the presence of basic foundation of spiritualism for a strong society.

“Unless there is very strong basic foundation of spiritualism, foundation of society and state can’t be as strong as we desire to have.

“In today’s world which is becoming even more insular, it is imperative we use a moral compass to guide us in our thoughts, deeds and actions as a society,” he said.

–IANS

sgh/ssp/vd