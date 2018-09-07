Pranab Mukherjee to release book on late barrister Rajni Patel

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Former President Pranab Mukherjee will be releasing a book on late barrister Rajni Patel on Friday at the Nehru Centre Auditorium here.

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar will preside over the function that will be attended by eminent dignitaries, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.

The event will be anchored by Harish Bhimani and will feature readings from the book by well-known theatre personalities Dalip Tahil and Sai Paranjpye.

A compilation of essays spearheaded by late Rajni Patel’s wife and former Sheriff, Bakul Patel, in tribute of the late barrister, through the lens of his comrades and associates, comprises personal accounts of a host of public figures.

“The book is full of insights, personal moments and life experiences of a man who selflessly served the nation. It gives us an understanding on his journey of success and sacrifices. I am ever so grateful to all of Rajni’s close aides who has been generous enough to contribute to the book and giving shape to a project I had envisaged 5 years ago,” Bakul Patel said in a statement.

With illustrations by R.K. Laxman and M.F. Hussain and a foreword by Mukherjee, the book will reminisce and chronicle the journey of the uncrowned king of Bombay and his immense contribution to polity and society.

Patel passed away on May 3, 1982, after spending his life serving people.

One of Patel’s enduring contributions remains the Nehru Centre in Mumbai that has become an important landmark for the city. He was the man who conceived and executed this project as a tribute to his role model and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

