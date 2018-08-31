Pranab rejects reports of his foundation collaborating with RSS in Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday dismissed media reports that ‘Pranab Mukherjee Foundation’ (PMF) could collaborate with the RSS in Haryana.

Mukherjee’s office in a statement said he would be visiting Gurgaon at the invitation of Haryana government on September 2 to inaugurate projects started during the last two years, under the Smartgram Project.

A statement issued by Mukherjee’s office, said: “There have been reports in certain sections of the media suggesting that the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation (PMF) may collaborate with RSS in Haryana”.

“It is categorically clarified that there is neither any existing collaboration, nor is there any such move in the offing,” it added.

The statement further said: “The Smartgram Project in Haryana started in July 2016, when Pranab Mukherjee adopted some villages as the serving President and he will be visiting Gurgaon at the invitation of the government of Haryana on September 2, 2018 to inaugurate projects started during the last two years along with M.L. Khattar, the Chief Minister.”

–IANS

sid/prs