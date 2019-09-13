Pranali Ghogare replaces Sambhabana on ‘Rajaa Betaa’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actress Pranali Ghogare will step into the shoes of Sambhabana Mohanty as Purva in the show “Rajaa Betaa”.

“Taking over an already well-established character comes with responsibilities and of course, the pressure to perform either better or at par with the previous actor,” Pranali said.

“Being new to the show, it leaves me with enough (scope) to research and learn… which in turn helps me bring a sense of freshness to the character. I am looking forward to my new avatar and I do hope the fans of the show will like and accept me as their new Purva.”

Earlier, the makers of the show had roped in Dishank Arora to play the role of male protagonist Vedant that was previously essayed by Rrahul Sudhir.

In the show, the turn of events have put Vedant behind bars for the murder of his own wife.

