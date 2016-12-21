Prashant Chawla to enter ‘Jamai Raja’

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Prashant Chawla, known for featuring in shows like “Gulmohar Grand” and “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera”, is set to star in “Jamai Raja”.

He will be joining actor Ravi Dubey in the show.

“I will be the second guy as the negative lead in the show. My entry will bring lots of twists. It’s a very good and important character with multiple shades. I am playing a character named Dhruv,” Prashant said in a statement.

“My first intension in the show is to make a place in the family for my hidden motives,” he added.

“Jamai Raja” also stars Shiny Doshi, Sara Khan and Mouli Ganguly.

