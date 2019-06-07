Prashant Kishor meeting with Mamata nothing to do with JD-U: Nitish

Patna, June 8 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar broke his silence on Saturday over his party vice president and election strategist Prashant Kishor meeting West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, saying it has nothing to do with the JD-U.

Kumar said here after he launched JD-U membership drive that Kishor had met Banerjee in his personal and professional capacity.

“He will tell about it himself tomorrow at the National Executive meeting in Patna. He joined our party last year, he is associated with his election strategy organisation too and whomsoever he works for under it has nothing to do with our party.”

Kishor on Thursday met Banerjee that led to speculation in political circles as an indication that he would assist her party in its preparations for the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal where the BJP is expected to put up a tough fight.

Kishor, now vice-president of Janata Dal-United which is an ally of the BJP in Bihar, has successfully conducted election campaign strategies, the latest being for YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh.

–IANS

ik/kr