Prateik to embrace drag culture at fashion gala

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Prateik Babbar will be seen embracing the drag culture for Chola The Label at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week’s Winter-Festive edition. He says it is an attempt by to normalise topics that are usually not discussed in the mainstream.

“As Indians, we often don’t talk about our sex and sexuality which is more like an undercover operation. This attempt by Chola is to normalise those topics that are usually not discussed in the mainstream by trying to engage in a dialogue on sexuality in the public domain,” Prateik said in a statement.

The line titled ‘Bye Felicia’ implying ‘dismissing the irrelevant’, is inspired by the drag culture, as a silent protest against society and its’ definition of normalcy.

Through black and white fabrics with grey and beige undertones, the collection will showcase the strength and the power of gender fluency.

“I truly believe all forms of creativity whether it is art or fashion or films can drive change and empower mindsets,” Prateik added.

The “Mulk” actor and his fiancee Sanya Sagar will be making their debut together on a fashion ramp for the first time.

“The show is all about being comfortable in your skin, taking pride in your identity and expressing yourself to the fullest. I always wanted to highlight socio -psychological issues that are prevalent in the country in my story telling… There is always room for black and white but the real struggle is when you’re grey. That’s where my inspiration sprung up from,” added Sohaya Mishra of Chola The Label.

