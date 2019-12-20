Praveer Ranjan to handle JNU cases, Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Special Commissioner (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan will look after all cases related to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as well as the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, as per Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s order assigning him the additional charge of Special CP (crime) which was being dealt so far by his colleague Satish Golchha.

Ranjan, a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, will “look after the charge of Special CP/crime and EOW (Economic Offences Wing), in addition to his duties,” the order said.

Golchha, a 1992 batch IPS officer who was earlier looking after the charge of Special CP (crime), will now “exclusively look after the work of Special CP (law and order, North), said the order released by Baijal.

The order mentions that the transfer of charges of the two IPS officers was taken by Baijal keeping in view the “requirements for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections with immediate effect”.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The order came a day after unprecedented violence on JNU campus as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers with wooden and metal rods.

–IANS

sk/rak/arm