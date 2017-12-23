Prayers, gifts and greetings on Christmas in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Midnight mass, visits to churches, exchange of gifts and greetings marked Christmas celebrations in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Midnight mass was held at various churches here and across the state.

Different leaders, including Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and DMK leader M.K. Stalin conveyed their greetings to the people on Christmas.

Bakeries witnessed brisk sale of cakes and other goodies while starred hotels and specialty restaurants offered special Christmas dishes to the revellers.

The churches across Tamil Nadu were decorated for the occasion.

