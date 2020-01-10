Pre-book Galaxy Note10 Lite next week, 6GB to cost Rs 39,900

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Galaxy Note10 Lite — Samsung’s second premium offering after S10 Lite — will be available for pre-booking next week and available to the customers in the first week of February across retail stores and online platforms.

According to industry sources, Galaxy Note10 Lite which comes with the signature S Pen will be available in two variants — 6GB and 8GB.

The 6GB variant is likely to start around Rs 39,900, sources told IANS on Monday.

Galaxy Note10 Lite is likely to come in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours in India.

The smartphone builds on the legacy of the Galaxy Note series, bringing key premium features such as the latest camera technology, S Pen, immersive display and a long-lasting battery at an accessible price point.

Galaxy Note10 Lite’s S Pen comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support and Air Command.

It comes with a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The device runs Android 10 and is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery.

Note10 Lite on the rear packs a 12MP primary camera, a secondary 12MP camera and a third 12MP sensor. The device sports a 32MP camera on the front.

With the launch of Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite — along with unveiling new flagship in the US next month — Samsung is likely to have a formidable line-up of premium smartphones in the country this year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite that will also be available in India in the first week of February for Rs 39,999 can be pre-ordered on Flipkart from January 23.

The much-anticipated device in one variant is likely to cost Rs 39,999 — giving Chinese player OnePlus a tough competition in this price segment.

Galaxy S10 Lite will house 48MP main camera, 12MP ‘Ultra Wide’ and 5MP ‘Macro’ sensors alongside the new ‘Super Steady OIS (optical image stabilisation)’. The device will feature a 32MP Selfie camera.

The device will come with 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Infinity-O display, large 4,500mAh battery with super-fast charging and Samsung’s ecosystem of apps and services, including Samsung Pay.

–IANS

na/dpb