Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India

Gurugram, Jan 23 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday launched another flagship Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone for Rs 39,999 in India that can be pre-booked across Flipkart, Samsung.com and leading retail stores from January 23 till February 3.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will go on sale from February 4 and those who pre-book the device would get one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999, covering accidental screen damage within one year of purchase.

The company also offered an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank credit cards on the device that will be available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colours.

“We’re confident that Galaxy S10 Lite’s Pro-Grade Camera, flagship performance and uninterrupted visual experience will excite consumers and create a huge demand for the smartphone,” said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung India.

Galaxy S10 Lite houses triple-camera system at the rear — Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device sports 32MP selfie camera.

The USP of the device is the super-steady Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur-free photos and videos while in action.

“In line with our vision to offer a greater choice to consumers who are seeking to upgrade their smartphones, we are happy to strengthen our premium offering with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite,” said Aditya Soni, Senior Director – Mobiles at Flipkart.

The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology.

The device comes with Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio.

The unique Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display so people can maximize your screen real estate without any distractions.

Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with on display fingerprint scanner.

