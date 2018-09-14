Pre-order new iPhones on Airtel Online Store

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) After Apple announced the availability of its latest iPhones globally on Friday, telecom services provider Bharti Airtel said “iPhone XS” and “XS Max” were available for pre-order on its online store.

The devices would be available for delivery in India from September 28.

The Airtel Online Store is offering a five per cent cashback benefit on EMI transactions, the company said in a statement.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max would be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants in space grey, silver and a new gold colour starting at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively, through Apple authorised resellers in India.

The cheapest of the lot — the iPhone XR — has a starting price of Rs 76,900.

The iPhone “XS” and “XS Max” support dual SIM and dual standby functionality and are fuelled by Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chipset built on 7-nm design and a new neural engine with an 8-core dedicated machine learning (ML) processor.

The iPhone “XR” sports a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and a single 12MP camera at the rear, all in an aluminium body.

Apple officially introduced its 2018 line-up of iPhones and Apple Watch at an event in California last week.

