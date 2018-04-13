Pre-production of Salman’s ‘Bharat’ on in full flow

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Director Ali Abbas Zafar says the pre-production of his upcoming film “Bharat”, starring superstar Salman Khan, is on in full swing.

“We are in full flow with pre-production of ‘Bharat’ the film. Lots of exciting news will come your way soon,” Zafar tweeted on Sunday.

This will be the director’s third outing with Salman, with whom he has worked with in “Sultan” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”. “Bharat” will release on Eid 2019.

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”.

