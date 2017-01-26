‘Precise’ England outplayed us: Kohli

Kanpur, Jan 26 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that “precise” England were too superior for his team in the first T20 match of a three-match series here on Thursday.

England defeated India by seven wickets at the Green Park stadium to take a 1-0 lead. Chasing 148, England achieved the target in 18.1 overs, losing only three wickets.

England openers Jason Roy (19) and Sam Billings (22) got off to a flying start as they slammed 36 runs in the first three overs of the innings.

That set the tone for England’s win. Joe Root (46) and skipper Eoin Moragn (51) ensured a comfortable victory for the visitors.

“Yeah certainly, England have played better cricket than us today. We accept that. With the ball, in the field and with the bat, they were precise,” Kohli said after the match.

“Today England performed the way we know they can. Credit to their bowlers for bowling hard lengths, they extracted pace and bounce. As I said, they were precise.”

Kohli accepted his team has to learn to respond when the opposition is dominating you. The intensity of the hosts was visibly less.

“England got an explosive start at the top. There are things we need to address and learn from this game. This is a format you need to enjoy and have to play at your intense best.”

All five bowlers employed by Morgan took wickets, with spinner Moeen Ali taking 2/21 in his four overs, being the pick of the bowlers.

England took wickets at regular intervals to halt India’s run making charge. They were successful in checking India’s formidable batting line-up.

Former skipper M.S. Dhoni contributed the maximum 36 runs, followed by recalled left-hander Suresh Raina (24). Kohli, opening the batting, managed 29.

“Yeah. Good day. It is nice to make an impact. With the ball we kept taking wickets, put them under pressure and not let them have partnerships,” Root said.

Root was satisfied with his contribution to England’s victory.

“Then with the bat, we knew we wanted one big partnership. Not necessarily the prettiest, especially from me. We got the job done. It is great to see them to play with such confidence,” he said.

England won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision was proved right as the pitch became easier to bat in the latter stages of the match.

“It did play a little bit better under lights. There was some variable bounce with the new ball while batting first. In the end a good toss to win. It wasn’t my most fluent knock but Morgs (Morgan) took all the pressure off me.”

