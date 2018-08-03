Preity Zinta shares her look from ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is coming back on the big screen with her film “Bhaiaji Superhit” after a long break, on Tuesday unveiled the look of her character from the film.

Preity took to Instagram to share her look: “Hey folks, guess what? It’s Sapna Dubey on the big screen with ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you.”

Excited about her comeback, she said: “PZ is back.”

The 43-year-old actress is seen holding a revolver in the poster, suggesting that she is playing a role of a rowdy’s wife.

Directed by Neerraj Pathak, the action-comedy film also stars actors Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Ameesha Patel and Mukul Dev.

The “Dil Se..” actress got married to American businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016.

–IANS

