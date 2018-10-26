Health

Preliminary tests of Alzheimer’s drug show promising results

Views: 1

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Preliminary tests of a newly-found drug for Alzheimer’s show promising results, a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), research team leader told Xinhua news agency.

The drug, called ALI6, was tested in mouse primary neurons and researchers saw promising results, Lin Jiang, a Chinese assistant professor of neurology, said on Saturday.

“The next step is to test it in Alzheimer’s disease model mouse,” he said. “After a successful animal test, we plan to move to human clinical trial.”

One hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, a debilitating disorder marked by memory deficits and general cognitive decline, is a protein called b-amyloid accumulating in brain, which forms “plaques” and binds to unique proteins on the surface of brain cells, causing widespread cell death.

ALSO READ:   Indian stock markets slip on global concerns, mixed Q2 results (Market Review)

ALI6 can block b-amyloid plaques from attaching to brain cells and thus prevent the extensive cell death, said a UCLA news release, adding that the study was published in the journal Nature Chemistry.

Jiang worked with his team to identify the plaque binding site of b-amyloid to its receptor by determining the three-dimensional structure. Then they used computer software to assist them in the drug selection process.

In order to find molecular candidates to block the interaction between b-amyloid and brain cells, the team searched more than 32 thousand molecules, and one drug, namely ALI6, showed promising results in cell-based experiments, according to the release.

Researchers cultured mouse brain cells and exposed them to the toxic b-amyloid proteins, and treated some cells with ALI6, which almost completely prevented the cell death, suggesting that the drug could eventually be explored to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

ALSO READ:   Sexual minority youth at higher risk of drug use: Study

Alzheimer’s disease affects about 48 million people worldwide, and the number is expected to increase with the aging population. There is no effective cure yet.

–IANS

ksk/mr

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *