Prem Chopra honoured with living legend award

Kolkata, June 23 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was on Saturday honoured with the living legend prize at the 25th annual Bharat Nirman awards function here.

Chopra, who played villainous roles on-screen during the 1970s and 1980s, was the star attraction of the evening.

Besides the “Bobby”, “Kati Patang” and “Do Raaste” star, well-known actor Raza Murad was also felicitated under the ‘Achievers Awards’ category for ‘Film Actor’.

Olympic gold medallist and former India hockey captain Gurbux Singh and ex-Governor of West Bengal Justice Shyamal K Sen were conferred lifetime achievement awards.

“Whenever a cultural programme is organised here, it is always of the highest standard,” Chopra, 82, said while receiving the award to loud cheers at the packed Kala Mandir auditorium.

“I am amazed at the talent that we have here. Irrespective of cast, creed and religion..whether we are from stage, cinema or any other form of entertainment…our aim is always to bring happiness to every man, woman and child.

“To get the maximum love and to give them maximum love,” added Chopra, who has worked in some 380 odd films in his over six decade long career.

Gurbux Singh, who led India to the 1966 Asian Games gold and got the Arjuna award in 1967, urged the audience to never let go of their dreams as he managed to play hockey wearing spectacles throughout his career.

“It was not easy let me tell you. But I managed and I think I did well.

“No one should stop chasing their dreams and that is the reason I gave this example,” he added.

Awards were presented to around 17 people for their various feats.

Bharat J Mehra was rewarded for social welfare activities while Prahladha Rai Agarwala was received the entrepreneurship award.

The awards night also had dance performances and musical shows to keep the audience entertained.

–IANS

dm/ssp/vd