Premier Ford freezes salaries of public service managers, reviews executive pay

In one of the first items on his agenda, Premier Doug Ford announced a wage freeze of public service managers and ordered a review of executive and management compensation in his latest effort to curb government spending.

A memo posted on the government website Friday — the day Doug Ford was sworn in as premier — says pending pay adjustments for managers, executives and staff not covered by collective bargaining will be on hold “until the new government can put in place an expenditure management strategy.”

Ford had previously put the public service under a hiring freeze, except for essential frontline staff such as police and corrections officers, and halted discretionary spending such as newspaper subscriptions.

The Progressive Conservative leader campaigned on a promise of fiscal responsibility and vowed to find billions in efficiencies each year without cutting jobs. He has also pledged to launch a line-by-line audit of government spending to help eliminate waste.

Ontario ‘Sunshine List’ grows, now includes 131,741 workers and that list has been growing alarmingly in recent years along with the salaries of many Ontario public sector managers.

For example, the CEO of Ontario Power Generation earned nearly $1.6 million last year, making him the highest-paid public-sector employee in the province on a growing list of those earning $100,000 or more.

Jeff Lyash, whose salary was $1,554,456 and $6,864 in taxable benefits, topped Ontario’s so-called 2017 “Sunshine List” of the highest paid public-sector employees, which was released Friday in six thick paper volumes.

Lyash’s salary was about $400,000 more than what he made last year, when he was also the highest-earning employee on the list. -CINEWS