Premier Ford’s seasoned cabinet ministers are ready to go

The last cabinet Premier Wynne presided over had three cabinet ministers of South Asian descent, Premier Doug Ford has none. But then again, despite having a record number of candidates from ethnic backgrounds, it must be pointed out that many lack the qualifications and experience required for handling complex issues. It is clear that Premier Doug Ford is more interested in results as opposed to creating a cabinet that reflects diversity and little else.

Here is a list of Premier Ford’s 21-member cabinet:

• Peter Bethlenfalvy (Pickering, Uxbridge) – President of the Treasury Board

• Raymond Cho (Scarborough, Rouge River) – Minister for Seniors and Accessibility

• Steve Clark (Leeds, Grenville) Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

• Christine Elliott (Newmarket, Aurora) – Minister of Health and Long-Term Care and Deputy Premier

• Victor Fedeli (Nipissing) – Minister of Finance and Chair of Cabinet

• Doug Ford (Etobicoke North) assumes role as Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs in addition to premiership

• Merrilee Fullerton (Kanata, Carleton) – Minister of Training, Colleges and Universities

• Ernie Hardeman (Oxford) – Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

• Sylvia Jones (Dufferin, Caledon) – Minister for Tourism, Culture and Sport

• Lisa MacLeod (Nepean, Carleton) – Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Minister Responsible for Women’s Issues

• Monte McNaughton (Lambton, Kent, Middlesex) – Minister of Infrastructure

• Caroline Mulroney (York, Simcoe) Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

• Rod Phillips (Ajax) – Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parkland

• Greg Rickford (Kenora, Rainy River) Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Affairs

• Laurie Scott (Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, Brock) – Minister of Labour

• Todd Smith (Bay of Quinte) – Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Government House Leader

• Lisa Thompson (Huron, Bruce) – Minister of Education

• Michael Tibollo (Vaughan, Woodbridge) -Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services

• Jim Wilson (Simcoe, Grey) – Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

• John Yakabuski (Renfrew, Nipissing, Pembroke) – Minister of Transportation

• Jeff Yurek (Elgin, Middlesex, London) – Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry -CINEWS