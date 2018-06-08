Premji’s younger son Tariq joins Wipro Enterprises Board

Bengaluru, June 8 (IANS) Tariq Premji, the younger son of Wipro czar Azim Premji, has been appointed a Director on Board of Wipro Enterprises, the consumer care and lighting arm, said the company on Friday.

“Wipro Enterprises Ltd has appointed Tariq Premji as non-executive Director on Board in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,” said the city-based company in a statement here.

The non-IT business of Wipro was de-merged from its global software services in 2012 and formed into a separate unlisted entity, with consumer care & lighting, infrastructure engineering and medical diagnostic product & services businesses.

“Tariq’s independent objective view will add value to the Board’s deliberations,” added the statement.

Premji’s elder son Rishad is also on the boards of Wipro Enterprises and Wipro Ltd, which is the flagship company of the group.

Rishad, who joined the global software major in 2007, is the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.

–IANS

