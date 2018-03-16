Presidency varsity plaque with Jan Sangh founder’s name vandalised

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) Unknown miscreants vandalised a plaque with Jansangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee’s name engraved on it in the Presidency University on Monday, officials said.

Mookerjee’s name, along with those of other icons, was engraved on the university’s bi-centennianl commemorative plaque.

On Monday morning, it was found that his name has been inked out.

The university has formed a five-member probe committee.

“Whoever has done it, will not be spared,” said Vice Chancellor Anuradha Lohia.

The state BJP has demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators.

–IANS

ssp/vd