President accepts Akbar’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar with “immediate effect”.

An official communiqué from the President’s office said, “The President, as advised by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has accpeted the resignation of Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.”

Akbar resigned in the wake of the #MeToo movement after several women journalists levelled charges of sexual harassment and molestation against him.

The decision comes hours after he submitted his resignation to Modi.

–IANS

